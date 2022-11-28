RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMrSamara

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'
Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

With one major musical pleasure trip already served us in the year 2022 thus far, titled "Elevate," the Benin-based Afrobeat rising star, Sent Silver (real name, Sentinawa Caleb), yet again serenades fans and music lovers with a new sprung number - enlisting the services of well-rounded music producer, Rumix, the 2021 "Aye" and 2020 "All For Love" crooner is set to deliver this new tune titled "On My Way."

Recommended articles

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'
Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own' Pulse Nigeria

Showcasing Sent Silver's vocal strength, he effortlessly reaches high and low ranges throughout the entirety of the song, whilst constantly taking listeners on a journey with his well-crafted lyrics.

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'
Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own' Pulse Nigeria

"On My Own" is a perception of finesse delivery as the tune is one to sit comfortably with head-bopping rhythm, a total feel-good number for the season - delivered in English and Pidgin languages, Sent Silver is that name to watch out for - listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'
Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own' Pulse Nigeria

https://fanlink.to/SentSilverOnMyOwn

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMrSamara

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yxng Bobby releases his new record 'Can’t Be Stressed'

Yxng Bobby releases his new record 'Can’t Be Stressed'

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

Portable makes no effort to appeal to the mainstream in 'Ika of Africa' [Pulse Album Review]

Portable makes no effort to appeal to the mainstream in 'Ika of Africa' [Pulse Album Review]

Ebuka celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming post

Ebuka celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming post

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup