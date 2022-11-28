Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

With one major musical pleasure trip already served us in the year 2022 thus far, titled "Elevate," the Benin-based Afrobeat rising star, Sent Silver (real name, Sentinawa Caleb), yet again serenades fans and music lovers with a new sprung number - enlisting the services of well-rounded music producer, Rumix, the 2021 "Aye" and 2020 "All For Love" crooner is set to deliver this new tune titled "On My Way."