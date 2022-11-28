Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

With one major musical pleasure trip already served us in the year 2022 thus far, titled "Elevate," the Benin-based Afrobeat rising star, Sent Silver (real name, Sentinawa Caleb), yet again serenades fans and music lovers with a new sprung number - enlisting the services of well-rounded music producer, Rumix, the 2021 "Aye" and 2020 "All For Love" crooner is set to deliver this new tune titled "On My Way."
Showcasing Sent Silver's vocal strength, he effortlessly reaches high and low ranges throughout the entirety of the song, whilst constantly taking listeners on a journey with his well-crafted lyrics.
"On My Own" is a perception of finesse delivery as the tune is one to sit comfortably with head-bopping rhythm, a total feel-good number for the season - delivered in English and Pidgin languages, Sent Silver is that name to watch out for - listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!
---
