Savage releases debut album, 'Utopia'

The album encompasses daily reflection of sex, lust and love as Savage recognises love is a changing factor.

Nigerian fast-rising artist Savage releases an exciting debut album, Utopia.

This comes after the release of the single 'Confident,' featuring Buju and 'Rosemary' featuring Victony.

A few days ago, he appeared on Apple Music show, Africa Now with Lootlove and spoke about how 'Confident' changed things for him, "I get little messages every day, the tags, everything. And the other time I was in the mall, I went to Starbucks to get something. And in Starbucks they write your name on the cups and all of that. And she was like, "What's your name?" I said, Savage. And she was like, Yeah, the "Confident Savage?" I'm like, yeah. She's like, "Are you serious? Let me take a picture then. Let me take a picture." It's so crazy. It felt good."

The 10 track showcase transcends Afro-Fusion and Rap inspiring racy thoughts while touching an Afro-Pop dance-driven spirit.

The album encompasses daily reflection of sex, lust and love as Savage recognises love is a changing factor. He explores lust in songs like 'Unbutton' as he suggestively adores a woman’s body against the percussive Afrobeats backdrop. 'Pariwo' sees Savage jump on the sonic 808s.

The afro-swing sizzler 'Mana Gyalis' enlists UK hard-hitters Kojo Funds and Kida Kudz while African hip hop heavy weights Khaligraph Jones and Emtee feature on enigmatic rap number 'Daddy' in Utopia, Savage explores a vast sound palate blending sweet and upbeat music with mid-tempo grooves for the dancefloor.

On Apple Music how, Africa Now with Lootlove Savage speaks about his dreams for his EP, "Global sensation. That is just all I can say. Global sensation, because every song is a hit. Every song is a hit. Trust me when I say it's a hit, I mean it. Trust me. Because I've been working on the album for about a year now. Now I'm ready for the world to listen to the album now."

Stream HERE.

