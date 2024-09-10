ADVERTISEMENT
Waka legend Salawa Abeni warms hearts with her cover of Asake's 'Fuji Vibes'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Waka legend Queen Salawa Abeni rolls back the years with her cover of Asake's 'Fuji Vibes'.

In a heartwarming moment, Salawa Abeni showcased her unique abilities in a cover of Asake's trending song 'Fuji Vibes'. In the video that has circulated online, the 63-year-old musician was captured in the studio delivering an infectious rendition of the single from Asake's recently released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

The cover is a reminder of Queen Salawa Abeni's captivating Waka music which made her the first female Yoruba artist to sell 1 million copies in a year with her debut album 'General Murtala Ramat Muhammad' released in 1976 in honour of the late head of state.

In her career that has spanned four decades, Salawa Abeni has gained legendary status for her contributions to Fuji Music, especially for charting a course for future female artists that would follow in her footsteps.

Asake's 'Fuji Vibes' is another display of the influence of Yoruba Indigenous music on his artistry which he fuses with other genres for his era-defining sound.

Asake's 'Fuji Vibes' is currently enjoying attention on social media after it emerged as one of the fan favourite from his 14-track third album which boasts of collaborations with Grammy winner Wizkid, British rap superstars Stormzy & Central Cee, and Brazillian singing sensation Aniita.

Adeayo Adebiyi

