Sa’eedah on creating her imprint in Nigerian music industry as an emerging creative writer.

#FeaturedPost: Sa’eedah Imam is currently in the unfolding phase of making her mark in the music industry as the creative writer for Scoop Universal, the PR company catering to Bnxn, Darkoo, Tiwa Savage, and W4.

Sa’eedah Imam, in the past three years, has put her sweat and wits into writing unique music press releases through a host of reputable entertainment firms for some of our favourite artists.

Born Sa’eedah Onilewura into the lineage of Imams from Osogbo, Osun State, comprising a large but sparse nuclear family, she matured through active years of public speaking in her elementary and secondary school debates in Osogbo into amateur PR writing for rave parties and magazine publications in her university.

She declares that her talent took on a skilled form as a result of the extensive writing required in her Medical Physiology course of study at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State, where she graduated in 2016.

Sa’eedah Imam would fully embrace her knack for writing in 2013 when she started blogging about lifestyle and destinations on free-hosted blog sites before launching her website (www.saeedahwits.com).

This led her to define her path by subsequently enrolling in different media training in Lagos at The Pro Emcees On-Air Academy and the National Broadcast Academy (formerly the Federal Radio Corporation), where she studied basic presenting and intermediate journalism.

Her sojourn through these media institutions and the National Youth Service Corps in Lagos began the course of establishing her as a profound and sought-after entertainment writer during her internships and employment at media platforms with household names like Nigezie, Soundcity, Spice TV, Kraks TV, Naijaloaded, Scoop Universal, Nairabet Nightlife Brand, The Scar Radio, and more.

Sa’eedah Imam is currently in the unfolding phase of making her mark in the music industry as the creative writer for Scoop Universal, the PR company catering to Bnxn, Darkoo, Tiwa Savage, and W4. From the stable of her brand, she commissions press work and manages online visibility for independent artists like Sean Dampte, Spills, and Ever Real.

Her vivid and gripping storytelling mojo sets her style of writing on a plane way ahead of the norm. Sa’eedah Imam takes pride in her ability to create an exceptional and relatable tone for all the publications she has tailored for these talents, as such becoming a signature.

With her press writings featured on top music websites in Nigeria, it is glaring what the goal is for this funky writer whose personality accompanies her works on her social profiles. This makes a point in her diligence to understand the individual personalities she writes about in the music industry and retain a valid timeline of their works over the years.

Sa’eedah’s works are typified by her creative prowess, inviting details of her subjects, and impressive wordplay. The goal for her would be to reform the complacent nature of press writing in the industry with one piece per time.

