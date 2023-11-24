ADVERTISEMENT
Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street Hop is set to be ignited by the new rising talent Rybeena.

He gained widespread recognition after his track 'ID.ME' went viral on TikTok, with its release in October 2023.

Fueled by a combination of the song's unparalleled quality and the strategic distribution expertise of Dvpper Digital, 'ID.ME' soared to NO. 1 on the Apple Music Top 25 Lagos.

This monumental achievement has set the stage for Rybeena's latest venture – a self-titled EP that promises to redefine the boundaries of his artistry.

The 'Rybeena' EP, a four-track masterpiece, is not just a collection of songs but an indication of Rybeena's evolution as a growing superstar.

Each song is a testament to his resilience, offering a glimpse into the artist's journey of overcoming struggles and emerging victorious.

This project is more than just music; it's a beacon of inspiration for those in pursuit of their breakthrough moments. Rybeena's artistry shines through, reflecting an artist who has found his voice and is poised to make his mark on the industry.

Speaking on Rybeena’s self-titled EP, DamilolaDapperAkinwunmi adds; “Rybeena’s story and come-up is one of those rare moments where opportunity meets talent and this EP doubles down on that. We are excited to share his music with the rest of album”

As the 'Rybeena' EP takes center stage, it marks the beginning of a promising alliance between Rybeena and Dapper Music & Entertainment. The undeniable talent that Rybeena possesses not only opens doors to unprecedented opportunities but will also endear him to new sets of fans.

With a personality that resonates beyond the music, Rybeena is set to win hearts and ears alike. The EP signals the beginning of a vibrant and prosperous future for Rybeena as he cements his position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

