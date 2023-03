Spanning through his infectious melody, impressive penmanship, and outstanding scope of artistry lauding from the swift rise. Ruger’s talent is sometimes seductive; being able to perform anything almost perfectly is overpowering and greatly increases self-confidence and this navigate to why his confidence is second to none.

The charming voice, energy, charisma, and general infusion of pidgin English, dancehall patois, and reggae appear to embody the contemporary and impulsive flavor of Afro-dancehall.

The 22-year-old Nigerian music star, Ruger, has become the cynosure of all eyes with his trending bop sounds. The biggest difference between the previous generation of musicians and the emerging new guard of Afrobeats is the gulf in writing.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his eponymous EP 'Ruger' in 2020, the Dancehall act has established himself as one of the most promising superstars set to take Nigerian music to a new height.

His sophomore EP 'Second Wave' delivered two hits - 'Dior' and 'Girlfriend' with which he dazzled listeners across the world while also reinforcing his brand identity.

