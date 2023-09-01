Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Ahead of his upcoming debut album Ruger released the hit single 'Asiwaju' which he followed up with the captivating records 'Jonzing Boy' and 'Kristy'. The talented genre-bender released his debut album 'Ru The World' on September 1, 2023.

The 17-track album features guest appearances from Kenya Grammy-winning superstar group Sauti Sol, Jamaican-British rapper Stefflon Don, Dancehall sensation Projexx, music production group Jugglerz, and singer Govanna.

The album comes off the back of two successful EPs which showcased Ruger's range, stellar penmanship, versatility, and hitmaking prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Jonzing World signee, his debut album packs a blend of sounds that gives listeners a rich variety that heightens the listening experience.

"It’s just every element of Ru is in this album. And you know some of the things that I’ve gone through, that I’ve put in this album, some people are actually going through it, it’s a very relatable album. It has African sauce, it has Dancehall sauce, it has R&B, it has pure reggae. Everything you want to listen to, it’s there, whatever you want just pick your poison."