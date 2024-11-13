Rising star Mila GxG shines on new single 'Disco'

The track is a single from his eagerly awaited EP Save My Soul and marks a refreshing, upbeat turn in his musical journey.

Inspired by nostalgic memories of his relationship with a motherly figure, 'Disco' is a vibrant celebration of family bonds and the simple pleasures of life.

Mixing Afrobeats with funky grooves, the track invites listeners to let go of their worries and dance the night away, embracing the carefree joy of shared moments with loved ones.

With 'Disco', Mila GxG brings an infectious groove and undeniable energy, blending Afrobeat rhythms with funky, upbeat melodies that invite listeners to move their bodies and feel the music.

This single offers a bright, celebratory contrast to the more introspective themes found in his earlier work, showcasing his range as an artiste who can seamlessly navigate both personal reflection and carefree celebration.

Mila GxG’s upcoming EP ‘Save My Soul’ features a mix of soulful ballads and dance-driven tracks, each exploring themes of love, resilience, and the healing power of music. 'Disco' is a perfect example of Mila’s unique ability to combine introspective storytelling with infectious, genre-blending sound.