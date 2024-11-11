Rising star Dekoad makes a huge statement with new single 'Preorder'

Nigerian music is buzzing with fresh talent and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Dekoad is one of the newest voices making an impression. Following the success of his debut single, 'Baller,' Dekoad is back with a brand new track titled 'Preorder,' released on November 11, 2024.

Known for his smooth vocals, compelling lyrics, and youthful energy, Dekoad’s music has been gaining attention, and his latest release promises to further cement his place in the Afrobeats scene.

'Baller' put Dekoad on the map, capturing the spirit of ambition and resilience that resonates with his generation. The song quickly found its way onto streaming playlists, garnering impressive numbers and sparking interest from industry insiders.

Since then, Dekoad has been actively performing, recently opening for the Taves University Tour, a gig that introduced him to new audiences and solidified his fanbase. His live shows have also drawn attention, with critics praising his stage presence and ability to connect with fans through his music.

With 'Preorder,' Dekoad builds on this momentum, crafting a track that blends Afrobeats rhythms with his unique storytelling style. The song captures themes of self-worth, ambition, and a readiness for what’s next—a message that resonates with listeners across all backgrounds. Speaking about the song, Dekoad shares, 'Preorder' is about valuing yourself and not waiting for anyone’s approval. It’s about staying ready for opportunities and knowing that your time is coming.'

Dekoad’s journey in music began at a young age, with influences ranging from Afrobeats legends to contemporary global pop. His fresh perspective, combined with a grounded sense of purpose, has already distinguished him as an artist with staying power. At just 18, Dekoad is setting his sights on the future, aiming to shape not only his career but also the broader landscape of Nigerian music.

For now, fans can enjoy 'Preorder' on all major streaming platforms and follow Dekoad as he continues to make strides in the music industry. His youthful optimism, combined with his undeniable talent, suggests that Dekoad is one to watch as he navigates his journey in music.

About Dekoad

Dekoad is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, known for his energetic performances and unique take on Afrobeats. At 18, he has already made a mark with his debut single 'Baller' and has performed at major events, including the Taves University Tour. Driven by ambition and inspired by the sounds of his culture, Dekoad’s music is steadily gaining traction as he builds his career in the industry.