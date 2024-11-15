Ric Hassani shines alongside Joeboy & Ne-Yo on 'Love & Romance II'

With 'Love & Romance II', Ric Hassani crafts a timeless rendition that speaks to the heart. The track swirls with his signature sensual R&B, anchored in a rich Afro-pop groove that only he could deliver.

Ne-Yo brings his familiar smoothness to the record, and Joeboy’s vibrant, youthful energy bridges the intersection of both Afrobeats and pop soundscapes, making this a true meeting of musical cultures.

'Love & Romance II' is a love song that transcends borders, appealing to romantics across generations, from Lagos to New York, Los Angeles to London. It is a reminder of the power of love and the magic of connection. It’s for those nights under city lights, stolen glances, and heartbeats that synchronize. This track is for anyone ready to get lost in the feels, with Ric Hassani, Ne-Yo, and Joeboy at the helm.

Ric Hassani broke onto the scene in 2016 with his breakout single 'Gentleman,” an ode to respect and empathy in relationships, which quickly became a cultural anthem. The song’s success positioned him as a new voice in African pop, earning him accolades across the continent.

His debut album, 'The African Gentleman', was released in 2017 and solidified his role as a pioneering artist who championed a fresh sound and aesthetic in African music—refined, stylish, and grounded in the principles of love and respect.

With subsequent hits like 'Thunder Fire You” and 'Only You,” Hassani continued to expand his musical range, collaborating with artists from various genres and exploring deeper themes in his music. His work is a seamless blend of passion and precision, a reflection of his commitment to producing music that moves people emotionally and creates connections across cultures.