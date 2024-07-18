Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

In another milestone, Rema's 'HEIS' has become the project with the biggest opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria after it garnered 12.3 million streams.

Rema's sophomore album surpasses Olamide's 'Ikigai' which tallied 7.92 million streams on Spotify Nigeria in its opening week.

The album released on July 10, 2024, becomes the second album with the most opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria only behind Davido's record-breaking album 'Timeless' which totaled 14.4 million streams.

Before releasing his new album, Rema released the single 'Benin Boys' featuring Shallipopi which set a new record for most first-day streams for a song on Spotify Nigeria.

Before breaking the record for the opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria in 2024, Rema's 'HEIS' broke the record for opening day streams while recording an impressive 1.99 million second day streams.

Rema's feat with 'HEIS' is a testament to his status as a global superstar who scored Afrobeats' first song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams with his smash hit single 'Calm Down'.

Rema's debut album has been met with mixed reactions with some listeners considering it a bold experimentation while others differed on the output quality.