Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has recorded another major feat as his hit single 'Calm Down' reaches new heights on YouTube.

Rema
Rema

Details: Rema's 'Calm Down' has become one of the highest-viewed Afrobeats music videos on YouTube after crossing the 300 million views mark.

The single was released in March as one of the lead singles for Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed impressive reception performing well in Nigeria and internationally.

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix also propelled the song to international fame as it earned Rema plaques in France and Italy, as well as an RIAA gold plaque.

The single has also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 while also surpassing over a billion streams on all platforms making it one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022.

With 'Calm Down' crossing the 300 million views mark on YouTube, it will be joining an exclusive list of Afrobeats songs that includes CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Burna Boy's 'On The Low'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

