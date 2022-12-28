Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

The single was released in March as one of the lead singles for Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed impressive reception performing well in Nigeria and internationally.

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix also propelled the song to international fame as it earned Rema plaques in France and Italy, as well as an RIAA gold plaque.

The single has also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 while also surpassing over a billion streams on all platforms making it one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2022.