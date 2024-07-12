ADVERTISEMENT
Rema reportedly paid $3M to perform at the wedding of India's richest man Ambani's son

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema is on the lineup of star-studded musicians set to perform at the news-making wedding.

The eyes of the world are turned to the Indian city of Mumbai where the son of the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani is set to get married on July 12, 2024.

Nigerian global star Rema is among the artists set to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant whose budget is rumoured to be $600,000,000.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pulse Nigeria
Rema, whose hit single 'Calm Down' topped chart in India is rumoured to have been paid $3 million for the event which will also have in attendance other global musicians including Grammy and Oscar winner AR Rahman, K'naan, and Luis Fonsi.

The Ambani family is known for their socialite lifestyle with several superstar musicians performing at their lavished private parties. More recently, Rihanna made her first public performance in years at the pre-wedding ceremony in India.

The wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has attracted celebrities around the world with top-class celebrities reportedly set to be present including Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Mike Tyson, Justin Bieber, John Cena, David and Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also reported to be expected at the event alongside other several famous billionaires.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

