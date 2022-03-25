Rema releases debut album, 'Raves and Roses'

Details/Takeaway : When the album was announced, he wrote this on his Instagram account, "Here’s a piece of my soul to you, my debut Album Rave & roses out now. Thank you for the love & support over the years, now RAVE relentlessly! #raveandroses "

Speaking with Lootlove on Africa Now, by Apple Music Radio, Rema says, "I’m really grateful that these artists blessed me with their vocals, and they actually all enjoyed vibing on my record. I would not do anything that’s forced. They actually did enjoy the record, they actually kept playing it to their own friends like “Yo I wrote this record, I love Rema, I love this sound.” We’re both excited about the record and that’s how it’s supposed to be."