Rema releases debut album, 'Raves and Roses'

Motolani Alake

After three EPs in his first eight months as a major artist on a foremost label, this is his debut album.

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover
Artist: Rema

Album Title: Raves and Roses

Genre: Dancehall, Bashment, Ragga, Afrobeats, Afro-swing, Afro-Pop, Synth-Pop

Date of Release: March 25, 2022

Producers: Ozedikus, Andre Vibez, London, Higo

Album Art:

Length: 16 songs, 58 minutes

Features: 3 - 6lack, Chris Brown, Yseult

Tracklist:

Label: MAVIN/Jonzing/EMPIRE

Singles: 3 - Soundgasm, Calm Down, FYN

Details/Takeaway: When the album was announced, he wrote this on his Instagram account, "Here’s a piece of my soul to you, my debut Album Rave & roses out now. Thank you for the love & support over the years, now RAVE relentlessly! #raveandroses"

Speaking with Lootlove on Africa Now, by Apple Music Radio, Rema says, "I’m really grateful that these artists blessed me with their vocals, and they actually all enjoyed vibing on my record. I would not do anything that’s forced. They actually did enjoy the record, they actually kept playing it to their own friends like “Yo I wrote this record, I love Rema, I love this sound.” We’re both excited about the record and that’s how it’s supposed to be."

STREAM HERE

