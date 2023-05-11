The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his domination of the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

In the latest installment of Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart (Chart week May 13, 2023), 'Calm Down' continues its historic run at the top of the chart. The single has now spent a record 36 weeks at the top while entering its 59th week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains her peak NO. 2 spot as she remains on the chart for the 22nd week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3 while extending its stay on the chart to 59 weeks. Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber moves up one spot to NO. 4 while also entering its 59th week.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 33rd week on the chart. Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the NO. 6 spot as it enters its 51st week on the chart.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up one spot to NO. 7 while entering a joint record 59 weeks on the chart. Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran drops to NO. 9, and Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys stays at NO. 10.

For debuts this week, Rema's new single 'Charm' of his 'Raves & Roses' Ultra debuts at NO. 12.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

DJ Cuppy is not ready to have kids

DJ Cuppy is not ready to have kids

Sa’eedah on creating her imprint in Nigerian music industry as an emerging creative writer

Sa’eedah on creating her imprint in Nigerian music industry as an emerging creative writer

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Rema

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation