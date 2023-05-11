Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks
Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his domination of the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart.
In the latest installment of Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart (Chart week May 13, 2023), 'Calm Down' continues its historic run at the top of the chart. The single has now spent a record 36 weeks at the top while entering its 59th week on the chart.
Libianca's 'People' retains her peak NO. 2 spot as she remains on the chart for the 22nd week.
Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3 while extending its stay on the chart to 59 weeks. Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber moves up one spot to NO. 4 while also entering its 59th week.
Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 33rd week on the chart. Burna Boy's 'Last Last' retains the NO. 6 spot as it enters its 51st week on the chart.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up one spot to NO. 7 while entering a joint record 59 weeks on the chart. Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran drops to NO. 9, and Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys stays at NO. 10.
For debuts this week, Rema's new single 'Charm' of his 'Raves & Roses' Ultra debuts at NO. 12.
