What listeners should expect from Gyakie's upcoming 'My Diary EP' [Pulse Album Preview]

In 2022, Gyakie has released two singles 'Something' and 'For My Baby' which are the first offerings for her upcoming sophomore EP 6-track 'My Diary' which is set for release on Friday 22nd July 2022.

In preparation for Gyakie's upcoming EP, these are what listeners can look forward to.

Exquisite Delivery

'Something' is a soothing rhythm that offers a satisfactory listen as it showcases Gyakie's rich vocals. One distinguishing quality Gyakie possesses is her exquisite delivery.

Gyakie understands when to thin out her vocals and whisper her lines to deliver the delicateness of her message thrillingly. Similarly, she knows when to employ the slight deepness in her voice to inspire command and sensationally retain attention.

In her upcoming EP, listeners should expect a mesmeric display of Gyakie's rich vocals that made her into Afrobeats delectable Songbird.

Captivating Melody

'Forever' is a song propelled by an intoxicating melody that leaves the listener wanting more. Gyakie's ability to mold melody and deliver it in a sequence that takes listeners on a captivating trip.

Listeners will be held spellbound by the melody employed to deliver love tunes such as 'For My Baby', 'Far Away', and 'Flames'.

Impressive Penmanship

While Gyakie's rich vocals and stunning features make her a fan favorite, her penmanship is what makes her a 360 artist.

'Need Me' and 'Something' displays the delicately, honest, and relatable manner Gyakie conveys are thoughts. Her ability to convey her feelings and desires confidently and sophisticatedly make her an artist whose songs offer a picturesque experience.

'My Diary' EP displays further growth in Gyakie's penmanship through which she offers an impressive level of topical coherence and clarity.

Versatility

Gyakie is a songbird who delivers soothing R&B tunes. However, she's not an artist limited by genre as she has possess range and ability to explore different sounds.

On 'Diary EP', Gyakie displays her versatility on tracks such as 'Flames' featuring Davido and 'Waka Waka' where she showcases different sides of her talent.