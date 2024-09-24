ADVERTISEMENT
Saheed Osupa, others mourn the passing of popular Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rukayar Gawat passed away on September 24, 2024.

Earlier today, news of the singer's demise circulated online after it was first shared on Facebook by cleric, Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah.

While the circumstances surrounding her demise are yet to be made public her demise has been confirmed by a relative Jubril Gawat who is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Confirming the news on his X account, Gawat posted “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” Q 2 V 156".

Rukayat Gawat's demise has been confirmed by a relative Jubril Gawat
Among those who have mourned the singer's passing is popular Fuji musician King Saheed Osupa who posted a condolence message on his Instagram account.

The singer is expected to be buried according to Islamic rites today.

Saheed Osupa, others mourn the passing of popular Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat

