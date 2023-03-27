Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

“It’s an honour to be selected as the next Africa Rising artist on Apple Music,” Lloyiso says. “Apple has been a major supporter of mine from the very beginning and I’m so excited to continue working together via this program. This is just the start of what’s to come - I’m taking my music all the way from South Africa to the world!”

With a love for music grounded in his participation in the church choir growing up, Lloyiso caught the attention of the public after he entered SA Idols in 2015. After placing fifth, Lloyiso went on to perform wherever possible around the country, but it was his covers of popular songs from artists like Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi that gained him viral notoriety.

After making history as the first South African artist signed to Republic Records in America, Lloyiso made his mark with stunningly honest singles 'Easy On Me' (2021) and 'Speak' (2022), tapping into an emotional vulnerability far beyond his young years.

His debut album Seasons (2023), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio now, is a 7-track culmination of his artistic growth spearheaded by soulful track 'Run' and emotive ballad 'What Would I Say'.

The latest music from Lloyiso along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.