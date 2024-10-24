Phil Clasiq’s Journey to Afro-Fusion Royalty

The vocal depth and lyrical strength of fast-rising singer Obukohowo, Philip, Onoriode, popularly known as “Phil Clasiq,” set him apart in the Nigerian music industry.

In an industry where uniqueness and lyrical distinction are rapidly finding their way to oblivion, especially because new acts carve their sounds to imitate already famous stars, Phil Clasiq has forcefully announced his presence by carving a niche for himself through the quality of his voice and outstanding pen game. His uniqueness has earned him a sizeable and loyal fanbase who are passionate about bragging about his distinctive prowess.

With the growing fanbase that Phil Clasiq is amassing, it is safe to say that he is on the fast lane to stardom, and his fans are at the forefront of the process. Acknowledging the effort of his fans in his career growth, Phil Clasiq stated in a media chat with journalists in Lagos: “I have always had loyal fans who are ready to go all out for me. They are my source of motivation every time I am writing, recording, and even performing. And that’s the thing about my music, when it captures you, you are glued to me forever.”

Phil Clasiq, who recently classified his music as Afro-pop and Afro-fusion, acknowledges that his versatility might make it difficult for him to be boxed into a specific genre. According to the Lagos-born artiste, the choice of Afro-pop and Afro-fusion is based on his preference to portray the African and Nigerian culture, which he values so dearly. “It is not as if I do not sing or perform other genres, but it’s easier for me to portray the African in me through these genres. But I am versatile and I can jump on any genre at any time.”

Furthermore, Phil Clasiq, who is popular for his hit song “Baby Girl,” has also stated that the kind of music he does can stand the test of time. The singer, who hails from Delta State, affirmed that he would love for his music to outlive him. The artiste noted that passion makes it easy to create timeless songs. He described the process of making music as having a connection between periods, including the past, present, and future. He claimed that artists driven by passion will always make music that they want to be appreciated over a longer period.

Phil Clasiq, who comes from a music-oriented background, identifies Burna Boy as his favorite artist and one he looks forward to working with. “It has to be Burna Boy. He created Afro-fusion, he is a great writer, singer, and performer. He is a complete package, and I draw a lot of inspiration from him,” he noted.