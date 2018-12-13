Pulse.ng logo
Peruzzi ft Davido releases tracklist for new EP, Heartwork

Peruzzi shares tracklist and release date for debut EP, ''Heartwork''

The DMW artist has announced an official release date for his debut studio EP, 'Heartwork.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Peruzzi set to release ''Heartwork'' EP (Instagram/Peruzzi)

Following his initial announcement that he will be releasing a body of work before the close of the year, Peruzzi has now shared a tracklist and release date for the EP.

''Heartwork'', the debut project of one of 2018's biggest revelation and DMW artist, Peruzzi is set for release on Friday, December 21st.

The singer made this known through a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 12th with the caption,

''FINALLY MY FIRST BODY OF WORK: #HEARTWORK THE E.P IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER!!! A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE.''

FINALLY MY FIRST BODY OF WORK: #HEARTWORK THE E.P IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER!!! A VERY BIG THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## @davidoofficial X @burnaboygram X @popcaanmusic X @iammayorkun X @djecool X @brodashaggi X @therealbarryjhay X @iamgoodgirlla X @iamsugarbana GOD BLESS YALL BIG!!!! TO MY PRODUCTION TEAM @fresh_vdm X @speroachbeatzz X @papiijameh X @phantom_onthebeat THANKS FOR TAKING MY SHIT SERIOUS!!! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## @blacktycoone X @bathingmontel MY GUYSSSS!!! LOVE YOU BOTH CRAZY! MY TEAM @dmw_hq @goldenboyrecords @plug.ng @asaasika @bizzleosikoya @kingpatrickgb @kolotainment OUT OFFICIALLY ON THE 21st!!! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## LET THE WORLD KNOW WE READY #emo#77iP##

The 10 track project contains a number of collaborations including Burna Boy, Davido, Mayorkun and Popcaan who paid Davido a visit during his recent stopover in Nigeria with production credits from in-house label producers, Fresh VDM, Speroach with Phantom and Papi J also contributing.

This will be Peruzzi's first full studio project since he announced himself into the industry and a befitting way to end a year where he is one of the most featured artists and scored stellar verses on songs like 'Amaka' with 2baba and endless releases with Davido and his DMW team.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

