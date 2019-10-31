Artist: Peruzzi

Song Title: Destiny

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Huncho Vibes Vol. 1

Date of release: October 31, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: VStix

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song comes out with 'Sunshine,' which features Davido. It is also the track one on Huncho Vibes Vol. I.

The only problem with this song is that Peruzzi has pigeonholed himself into a sound that people are tired of. On its own, it's a really song. But if people don't appreciate it and Huncho Vibes, it will because of that pigeonhole.

Sometimes, songs aren't bad, it's just not what people want. Constantly being fed with something ruins people's appreciation of that thing. People want change more than they understand. As good as Heartwork could have been, this cynicism ruined it. A lot of people just don't realize.

Rating: 8/10