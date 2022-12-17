Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

The 5th edition promises to be a special one as it is to the dynamic duo. With the recent release of the chart-topping Palmwine Music 3, along with successful shows in London, New York, etc.

Palmwine Music Festival has become a global phenomenon. On the 22nd Show Dem Camp’s enigmatic icons “Ghost and Tec” would be bringing the gang back along with a few new friends (and some astonishing surprise guests) for Palmwine Fest 5.

Pulse Nigeria

The festival which incorporates live music with art, food, DJ sets, merchandise, and of course Palm wine has something special planned for fans and fun seekers, at the venue, Muri Okunola Park, V.I. Lagos.

Tickets can be purchased at www.palmwinefest.com or at the venue.

Come make history #BANG #BANG.

