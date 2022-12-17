ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBypalmwinefest: It’s interesting how time flies, in 2017, Show Dem Camp launched the Palmwine Music Festival - a live music experience created as a platform to celebrate and experience Nigeria's burgeoning alternative music scene.

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again
Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 5th edition promises to be a special one as it is to the dynamic duo. With the recent release of the chart-topping Palmwine Music 3, along with successful shows in London, New York, etc.

Palmwine Music Festival has become a global phenomenon. On the 22nd Show Dem Camp’s enigmatic icons “Ghost and Tec” would be bringing the gang back along with a few new friends (and some astonishing surprise guests) for Palmwine Fest 5.

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again
Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again Pulse Nigeria

The festival which incorporates live music with art, food, DJ sets, merchandise, and of course Palm wine has something special planned for fans and fun seekers, at the venue, Muri Okunola Park, V.I. Lagos.

Tickets can be purchased at www.palmwinefest.com or at the venue.

Come make history #BANG #BANG.

_----_

#FeatureBypalmwinefest

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Palmwine Music Festival 5 is here again

Asake Dec 22 Day completely sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Asake Dec 22 Day completely sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

Top 10 Slept On Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Slept On Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

OAP Do2dtun calls out D'banj amidst divorce drama

5 Most Controversial Celeb Moments of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

5 Most Controversial Celeb Moments of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Asake is Audiomack's 'Artist of the Year'

Asake is Audiomack's 'Artist of the Year'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid apologises to disappointed Ghana fans

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured