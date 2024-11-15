Pa Salieu's features heavy-hitting ODUMODUBLVCK on new single 'Big Smile'

Nigerian drill frontrunner ODUMODUBLVCK continues his international run with a standout feature on 'Big Smile,' taken from Pa Salieu's latest mixtape 'Afrikan Alien.'

The collaboration stands as another significant moment for Nigeria's growing drill movement, following ODUMODU's recent string of high-profile international features.

Pa Salieu, who broke into mainstream consciousness with his hit 'Frontline' and subsequent BBC Sound of 2021 win, creates a perfect canvas for this collaboration.

The track's production masterfully blends traditional African elements with modern drill, allowing both artists to showcase their unique styles while maintaining their authentic voices.

'Afrikan Alien' marks Pa Salieu's first full-length release since his acclaimed 'Send Them to Coventry,' with 'Big Smile' emerging as one of the project's strongest offerings. The mixtape, which includes previously released singles 'Belly' and 'Allergy,' demonstrates Pa's commitment to pushing musical boundaries while staying true to his Gambian roots.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal time for both artists, with ODUMODUBLVCK's rising international profile matching Pa Salieu's established presence in the UK scene, which has already earned him appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and coverage in major publications.