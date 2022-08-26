Artist: Owizzy
Owizzy drops new single 'Delilah'
Fast-rising Afrobeats act Owizzy has dropped a new single called 'Delilah'.
Song Title: Delilah
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 10th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 01 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Critic Circle
Details/Takeaway: Smooth singing Afrobeats act Owizzy has decided to showcase his talent with his new single he calls 'Delilah'.
