On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

Coming ahead to his debut album, Loving You is another mild attestation that Zino understands the assignment on every beat. He knows how to get hips hopping, heading nodding and waists swinging in a Lamba obsessed musical scene. Asides from the Amapiano drum rolls and high tempo beat, a sample from Asa's 2010 classic ‘Be My Man’ is the heart of Loving you's rhythm. The celebration of budding, innocent and colorful romance with a new lover.

Pulse Nigeria

Although the track was a viral sound that caught fire on TikTok weeks before its release, the shock value of the full-length record enabled Loving You to compete for the No. 001 position on Apple music Nigeria despite facing rigorous streaming competition from certified hitmakers such as Davido, Burna Boy, YBNL’s new signee Asake along with Dj Spinall and Mavin superstars who all dropped over the weekend. At the time of this writing, Loving You holds the third spot on the shuffling charts.