Despite all of Zinoleesky's recent releases including Kilometer remix along with 2021’s MVP BNXN, Kilofeshe, Gone far, Naira Marley, Blessings, Don't call me, Rocking, Lil frosh’s Like Dat, adopting a similar style and approach, each sermonic verse from the 26-year-old singer leaves his passionate yet non-vocal fan base wanting more.
On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run
Ahead of headies's next rated award, with every release, the Marlian records singer is proving he deserves the title and more as he drops another sizzling amapiano beat in collaboration with producers Niphkeys and Timmy J.
Coming ahead to his debut album, Loving You is another mild attestation that Zino understands the assignment on every beat. He knows how to get hips hopping, heading nodding and waists swinging in a Lamba obsessed musical scene. Asides from the Amapiano drum rolls and high tempo beat, a sample from Asa's 2010 classic ‘Be My Man’ is the heart of Loving you's rhythm. The celebration of budding, innocent and colorful romance with a new lover.
Although the track was a viral sound that caught fire on TikTok weeks before its release, the shock value of the full-length record enabled Loving You to compete for the No. 001 position on Apple music Nigeria despite facing rigorous streaming competition from certified hitmakers such as Davido, Burna Boy, YBNL’s new signee Asake along with Dj Spinall and Mavin superstars who all dropped over the weekend. At the time of this writing, Loving You holds the third spot on the shuffling charts.
Once seen as an underdog considering his street course to afrobeat, Zinoleesky continues his fantastic run of no bad songs and no missed features ahead of the highly anticipated Headies next rated award. With every release, the Marlian records singer is proving he deserves that title and more.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng