Artist: Omah Lay
Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'
Super talented Afrobeats star Omah Lay has released his debut album 'Boy Alone' which dropped on Friday 15th July 2022.
Album Title: Boy Alone
Genre: Amapiano, Afrobeats,
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Orlando), (Track 2- P2J), (Track 3, 11, 14 - Tempoe), (Track - 4 P-Priime), (Track 5 - Niphkeyz), (Track 6 - BGRZ), (Track 7 - Michael Alagwu, Tempoe), (Track 8 - Semzi), (Track 9 - Debo.X), (Track 10 - HARV, Avedon), (Track 12 - Tunes Factory), (Track 13 - Sammie Soso, P2J).
Album Art:
Length: 38 minutes
Features: 4 - Justine Bieber, Tay Iwar, Isaiah Precious, Adaeze Ize
Label: KeyQaad
Details/Takeaway: One of Afrobeats finest, Omah Lay is famous for his sensational blend of Pidgin and English with which he delivers a unique pallet of sounds that touches on relatable topics. On his debut album, Omah Lay discuss the pressure that comes with fame, his lewd appetite, his vulnerabilities, and his desire to be loved and accepted.
