Omah Lay drops debut album 'Boy Alone'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super talented Afrobeats star Omah Lay has released his debut album 'Boy Alone' which dropped on Friday 15th July 2022.

Omah Lay - Boy Alone Album Art
Artist: Omah Lay

Album Title: Boy Alone

Genre: Amapiano, Afrobeats,

Date of Release: July 15, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Orlando), (Track 2- P2J), (Track 3, 11, 14 - Tempoe), (Track - 4 P-Priime), (Track 5 - Niphkeyz), (Track 6 - BGRZ), (Track 7 - Michael Alagwu, Tempoe), (Track 8 - Semzi), (Track 9 - Debo.X), (Track 10 - HARV, Avedon), (Track 12 - Tunes Factory), (Track 13 - Sammie Soso, P2J).

Album Art:

Omah Lay - Boy Alone Album Art
Omah Lay - Boy Alone Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 38 minutes

Features: 4 - Justine Bieber, Tay Iwar, Isaiah Precious, Adaeze Ize

Label: KeyQaad

Details/Takeaway: One of Afrobeats finest, Omah Lay is famous for his sensational blend of Pidgin and English with which he delivers a unique pallet of sounds that touches on relatable topics. On his debut album, Omah Lay discuss the pressure that comes with fame, his lewd appetite, his vulnerabilities, and his desire to be loved and accepted.

STREAM HERE

