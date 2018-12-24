Olamide's previous fourth editions of his annual headline concert have always delivered something special, but nothing compares to what he conjured on the night of the fifth edition.

Making a return to the Eko Hotel and Suites, #OLIC5 went down on Sunday night, December 23, 2018 offering a carnival like event like never seen before.

Olamide performing for over two hours thrilled the fans with a set that included a rich catalog packed with nothing but hit anthems, well choreographed routines and energetic performances as he communicated an explicit message to make this a memorable event.

The night which started pretty slowly with fans only trickling in little numbers witnessed back to back uninterrupted opening performances from a number of rising talents including Street Billionaires, King Perryy, Barry Jhay who set things off with his viral single, 'Aiye Ole.'

Other artists who ushered in the concert were Dapo Tuburna, Oladips, Chinko Ekun with 'Able God' and Victor AD of the 'Wetin We Gain' fame.

Shortly after his performance, there was a well played out clip that saw members of the YBNL family gathered at a conference table as Olamide walked into their midst and what followed was an introduction of each member of the family to take the stage.

Limerick, Lyta, Davolee, Fire Boy, Picazzo, Yomi Blaze, Temmie Ovwasa all enjoyed some shine time on the night.

Ushbebe and Funny Bones were the host on the night delivering rib-cracking jokes and pulling off some surprise performances to the excitement of the crowd.

Mr Real, Zlatan, Danny S, Dotman, Walter Spearheart, Good Girl LA, Chike, Ric Hassani, Adekunle Gold who upped the tempo performing with his live band and Praiz were all part of the line up of guest performances.

Then it was time for the main act as hypeman Do2dtun came on stage to usher in Olamide who emerged wearing a mask to the sounds of 'Rayban Abacha'.

Olamide's first set saw him belt songs like, 'Ilefo iluminati', 'Prayer for the Client', 'Grind' with SoSick joining him on stage, 'Voice of the streets', 'Goons Mi' and 'Sitting On The Throne' where an actual throne was brought on stage.

DJ Consequence and Veentage Band provided some interlude while Olamide re-emerged for his second set in a changed outfit with snippets of songs like 'Durosoke', 'Yemi My Lover', 'Matters Arising', 'Turn Up', 'Lagos Boys', 'Story For The Gods' and more.

One telling thing about his performances was his set of dancers who created a unique dance routine with every song performed on the night making it more into a movie.

There were more guest appearances in the form of Reminisce who performed 'Ponmile', Timaya, Phyno and Naira Marley who was joined by Lil Kesh as they together sang the hit single, 'Issa GoaI'.

The biggest surprise on the night was when Wizkid who had a show on the same night pulled up on stage to perform 'Kana' with Olamide, before delivering his own songs from 'Ojuelegba', 'Fever', 'Fake Love' and 'Soco.'

By this time it was way into the morning of Monday, Christmas Eve as Olamide brought the show to its close with his last set of songs from 'Motigbana', 'Wo', 'Science Student' and 'Poverty Die.'

As far as live experiences go, Olamide has the raw energy to spark an hellish surge of excitement with his stage craft.

From kids holding banners with the inscription ''Olamide, you are a legend'' to an adult waving a Starboy jersey with Olamide's name boldly written on it and the fan on the wheel chair who somehow made it on stage and had to be separated from Olamide's legs to little Pelumi, the young dancer who won not just the heart of the crowd but a reward from the Badoo.

OLIC5 was a beautiful mayhem that ensured that the fans lost their home training singing, screaming and standing on their seats as Olamide delivered a concert worthy of his reputation as the king of the streets and cemented his position as one of the most electrifying performers of his time.