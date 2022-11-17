Details: On Thursday, 17th November 2022 Olamide announced the signing of Senth to YBNL through a clip of the artist's first release under the label. The song titled 'Dagger' was released on Thursday 17th, November and it's available on all platforms.
Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records
Olamide Baddo the label boss for Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) Records has announced the signing of a new artist who goes by the stage name of Senth Music to his record label.
Olamide created YBNL Records in 2012 after parting ways with ID Cabasa's 'Coded Tunez'. In the ten years of its existence, YBNL has gone on to become one of Nigeria's leading record labels.
Senth will be joining Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, and Asake who are among the talents who have signed with YBNL.
The label is still home to superstar Fireboy DML who has released three albums under its imprint and who has become one of the Afrobeats major exports. Also, Asake signed to the label in 2021 and since then, he has gone on to enjoy an unprecedented debut year.
Fans will be excited to see how Senth carries on the YBNL legacy.
