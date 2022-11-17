Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Olamide created YBNL Records in 2012 after parting ways with ID Cabasa's 'Coded Tunez'. In the ten years of its existence, YBNL has gone on to become one of Nigeria's leading record labels.

Senth will be joining Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, and Asake who are among the talents who have signed with YBNL.

The label is still home to superstar Fireboy DML who has released three albums under its imprint and who has become one of the Afrobeats major exports. Also, Asake signed to the label in 2021 and since then, he has gone on to enjoy an unprecedented debut year.