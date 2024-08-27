Olamide & Shallipopi excite fans with their upcoming collaboration

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Olamide Baddo and Shallipopi link up for a new single.

In another exciting move, Shallipopi and Nigerian hip-hop legend Olamide Baddo have linked up for a collaboration that has gotten fans talking.

On August 26, pictures of Shallipopi and Olamide in what appears to be a video shoot were posted online.

The collaboration between the two hitmakers has had fans talking about the potential hit record that captures Olamide's longevity and influence in Nigerian music.

2024 has been a busy year for Shallipopi and Olamide who have both released projects and also have a handful of guest appearances.

In January, Shallipopi released his sophomore album 'Shakespopi' released in January 2024 which had the hit song 'ASAP'.

Olamide also released his 10th project 'Ikigai' which had guest appearances from Asake, Fireboy, Lil Kesh, Pheelz, and Young Jonn.

With their upcoming release, Olamide appears poised to extend his hitmaking record that has extended over a decade while Shalippopi will also be aiming to score and remind listeners of the hitmaking prowess that brought him success.

There's no release date yet for the collaboration but listeners can expect the song to be released in the coming weeks as both artists aim to continue their momentum.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

