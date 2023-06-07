The sports category has moved to a new website.
Odumodu Blvck drops cinematic visuals for 'Dog Eat Dog II'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hip Hop sensation Odumodu Blvck has released the music video for the remix of his hit record 'Dog Eat Doh II'.

After recently releasing part 2 of his hit single 'Dog Eat Dog II,' on which he featured Alternative music star Santi and Street Pop maestro Bella Shmurda, Odumodu Blvck is back with the conceptual visuals.

The music video deploys a classic Nollywood theme that rolls back the years and gives viewers a rush of nostalgia.

From the dressing to the picture quality down to Santi and Odumodu's failed robbery attempt, viewers will be taken on a trip across Nollywood classics.

Odumodu Blvck has been on a roll in 2023 with the release of his sit single 'Declan Rice' which reached the top 10 on TurnTable Top 100.

He has also featured on songs with Zlatan and Joeboy while getting co-signs from several top artists including megastars Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

'Dog Eat Dog II' extends his form as he gets closer to releasing his highly anticipated EP 'Ezeogwu.'

