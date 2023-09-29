Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix
Rising sensation Noon Dave has released the remix of his single 'Hillary'.
Following the success of his debut single 'Brunch', which garnered impressive success since its release, Noon Dave is back in the spotlight, showcasing his sonic prowess with a reimagined version of his first release of the year, 'Hillary'.
The 'Hillary' remix is an instant earworm, effortlessly blending a feel-good vibe with infectious rhythm and flow. It narrates a tale of a tumultuous love affair from which Noon Dave is now seeking an escape.
Collaborating with Pabi Cooper, the South African powerhouse, they deliver a soul-stirring performance, weaving together poignant lyrics that explore the complexities of toxic love. The track stands as a testament to Noon Dave and Pabi Cooper's shared passion for Afro-Pop and their dedication to crafting exceptional music.
This release marks a significant step forward for Noon Dave, as he continues to refine his signature sound and broaden his international collaborations.
Through 'Hillary', Noon Dave crafts a narrative that resonates with listeners, evoking emotions while keeping them on their feet. The infectious chant of "Hilary Way" serves as a poignant refrain, underscoring the artist's message.
'Hillary' remix stands as a testament to Noon Dave's artistic growth since his debut, cementing his status as one the artists set to define the future of Afrobeats.
