Niniola shows off Grammy certificate

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The win is for her contribution to Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift

Niniola set to release new EP in March. (Twitter/OfficialNiniola)

On June 8, 2021, Nigerian singer and Queen of Afro-House, Niniola showed off her Grammy certificate.

On her Instagram page she wrote, "Just In Grammys: 2019 Best Pop Vocal Album (The Lion King: The Gift) 2020 Best Music Film (Black Is King)."

The win is for her contribution to Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift, on which Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Bankulli and more also performed.

