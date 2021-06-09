Niniola shows off Grammy certificate
The win is for her contribution to Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift
Recommended articles
On her Instagram page she wrote, "Just In Grammys: 2019 Best Pop Vocal Album (The Lion King: The Gift) 2020 Best Music Film (Black Is King)."
The win is for her contribution to Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift, on which Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Bankulli and more also performed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng