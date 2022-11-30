Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

The top 10 of the list entirely comprises Nigerian hit songs that dominated the year with Burna Boy's 'Last Last' topping the list.

Oxlade's international smash hit 'Kulosa' is second on the list, Fireboy's 'Peru' is third, Lojay and Sarz's 'Monalisa' is fourth, and Rema's 'Calm Down' rounds off the top 5.

Kizz Daniel's monster hit 'Buga' occupies the 6th spot, Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN comes in at NO. 7, Burna Boy records his second song in the top 10 with 'For My Hand' at NO. 8, Joeboy's 'Alcohol' is at NO. 9, and CKay's global hit 'Love Nwantiti' rounds off the top 10.

In the top 20, there are 17 Nigerian songs with 1da Banton, Omah Lay, Fave, Ruger, and Timaya all having songs in the top 20.

See the full Sub-Saharan Top 100 songs of 2022 through this link