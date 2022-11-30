RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Tuesday, 29th November 2022 Apple Music released the list of the top songs of 2022 and Nigerian artists dominated the Sub-Saharan top 100 Songs.

Details: Afrobeats stars have dominated the recently released Apple Music Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs for 2022.

The top 10 of the list entirely comprises Nigerian hit songs that dominated the year with Burna Boy's 'Last Last' topping the list.

Oxlade's international smash hit 'Kulosa' is second on the list, Fireboy's 'Peru' is third, Lojay and Sarz's 'Monalisa' is fourth, and Rema's 'Calm Down' rounds off the top 5.

Kizz Daniel's monster hit 'Buga' occupies the 6th spot, Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN comes in at NO. 7, Burna Boy records his second song in the top 10 with 'For My Hand' at NO. 8, Joeboy's 'Alcohol' is at NO. 9, and CKay's global hit 'Love Nwantiti' rounds off the top 10.

In the top 20, there are 17 Nigerian songs with 1da Banton, Omah Lay, Fave, Ruger, and Timaya all having songs in the top 20.

See the full Sub-Saharan Top 100 songs of 2022 through this link

https://music.apple.com/ng/playlist/top-songs-of-2022-sub-saharan-africa/pl.34abec80ebe4436282f34fa92f5a1fb4

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

