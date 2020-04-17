On April 16, 2020, Chocolate City announced the signing of, Candy Bleakz, the former frontman of erstwhile group, Street Billionaires.

During her stint with the Street Billionaires, she gained some buzz for her unique rap voice, eccentric fashion sense, raw bars and the all-round embodiment of Generation Z Lagos. Since she left the group, her single, 'Owo Osu' which features Naira Marley has had some buzz and she's building on it.

On her deal with Chocolate City, Candy says, "I am excited to be working with Chocolate City in moving forward with my solo career. I want to say a big thank you to my fans who have supported me thus far, and let them know that a lot of great music and content is on the way.”

Upon the announcement of her singing, she releases this Masterkraft-produced single, 'Kelegbe.'

You can listen to the song below;