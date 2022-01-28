RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]
Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]

On January 24, 2022, legendary Nigerian rapper, Reminisce appeared on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's show, Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

Amongst other important things, Reminisce, who seemed calm, happy, accomplished and positive, told Ebuka about the delay in the release of his album, Alaye Toh Se Gogo.

He says that, "I have my own audience. I'm not trying to battle for fans with these kids, I have my own fans who listen to me. Of course, they've been disturbing me. I promised them an album in August last year, but due to all these things, I was unable to release it."

He then jokes that, "Due to all these things, I had to [Postpone] the release. Let me confess to you now, na school runs no make me release am [Laughs]. But it's been ready... Next month, there's a single with Buju and in March, there's a single with Simi."

What he meant by school runs was explained earlier in the interview. His first daughter is now in high school, and for the first time in 11 years, he picks his children up from school.

He adds that his fans can expect a concert at the end of the year. He also says that his new album covers his experience as a husband, father and friend, as well as the change in his priorities. He then says that he wants his fans to be able to see themselves through his music.

However, he refutes claims that he's under any pressure to win a Grammy.

Watch the full interview below;

Reminisce "Alaga Ibile'' sits with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

