'When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project' Simi reveals

While appearing in the latest episode of Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Singer and Songwriter Simi was asked by the host Ehiz if she sets out with the intention to top her previous albums when she's making a new album.

The award-winning songstress replied that her only motivation when making an album is to say what she sets out to say.

'When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project. It’s not to top anything. I’m just trying to express something, so how do I want to do that," Simi tells Dada Boy Ehiz.

Simi further revealed that listeners and fans often experience her albums differently. "The funny thing is that every project does different things for different people. For a lot of people, my very first mainstream album ‘Simisola’ was the thing that made them love me, so some of them have a hard time moving on from it, whereas some other people are excited to see me evolve and hear different sounds from me, so again it’s what am I trying to do?" she shares.

Simi stated that her primary concern when making an album is how best she can express what she sets out to share. "For me that’s the goal: when I’m trying to express something, how best can I express it? It works for some people, it doesn’t work for some people, and that’s ok."

