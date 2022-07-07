'When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project' Simi reveals

'When I’m working on a project, my goal is not to beat the last project. It’s not to top anything. I’m just trying to express something, so how do I want to do that," Simi tells Dada Boy Ehiz.

Simi further revealed that listeners and fans often experience her albums differently. "The funny thing is that every project does different things for different people. For a lot of people, my very first mainstream album ‘Simisola’ was the thing that made them love me, so some of them have a hard time moving on from it, whereas some other people are excited to see me evolve and hear different sounds from me, so again it’s what am I trying to do?" she shares.