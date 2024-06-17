ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

Adeayo Adebiyi

The celebrity DJ is set to embark on a multi-city world tour.

Spanning over three months, the tour will commence in the United Kingdom, and take her through Europe, and culminate in North America.

Since breaking into the scene as a DJ in 2020, Ms DSF has made a significant mark as a reputable disc jockey, captivating audiences with her electrifying sets around the world. Known for her unique blend of genres and infectious energy, she has quickly become one of the DJs leading the Afrobeats to the world charge.

Before venturing into DJing, Dorcas Shola Fabson AKA DSF has also enjoyed a successful career as an actor featuring in several films and productions over the years. Now with a passion for music, she continues to entertain audiences worldwide as she journeys into making a name for herself as a renowned DJ.

One of the hallmarks of Ms DSF's performances is her ability to surprise and delight her audience. Whether it's through unexpected track selections, live remixes, or spontaneous interactions with the crowd, she keeps the energy high and the experience fresh. Set to be an unforgettable journey, bringing her signature sound and vibrant performances to fans across multiple continents.

Ms. DSF 'The Vibe Curator' tour dates
Ms. DSF 'The Vibe Curator' tour dates Pulse Nigeria

With her upcoming tour, Ms. DSF is set to treat fans to an eclectic mix of beats, creating a musical experience that transcends borders and unites music lovers everywhere while also pushing the boundaries of what a live DJ set can be.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

