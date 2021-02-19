On February 19, 2021, Mr. Eazi joined Nadeska Alexison Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest EP 'Something Else' and 'Life is Eazi, Vol. 3.’ Plus, Africa Rising artist of the week Musa Keys with the single 'Kakara.'

Mr Eazi on how it feels to have the EP 'Something Else' out now

"I mean, for me I just felt like I needed to get to a point where I feel like recording music. Like, recording a project. It's been since 2018, since I put out, like, a full body. And so, the whole of last year, besides like, the business I was working on. You know, lots stuff with J Balvin, Nikki Minaj, Major Lazer.

"But I still didn't feel like I was in the place to make a project. So, I recorded this records and I feel like just, once I was done with them, I just felt like, "Yes." It felt like I had hit the reset button right after I recorded this. So it's like, "Okay, now this is, like, the- the calm before the storm."

Mr Eazi on what to expect from Life is Eazi Vol 3

"To be honest, I don't know. I swear to God, like, I don't know. Like, at first I was thinking 'cause I was recording with Frisco, and you know he, he put out, and I was recording all this dance hall records all these dance hall inspired records. So, I thought it was London to, to Kingston.

"And then I, I, Michael Brown hooked me up with um, J Balvin and we formed a, a friendship and next thing I'm recording with uh, Sky and I'm recording with Bad Bunny and so I thought it was London to Mi jean. And now I'm back in Accra, and I'm recording in all these different countries and so it's like, I wouldn't really know until I start.

"But one thing I know for sure is this is gonna be very high-life inspired. It's gonna be banco music. Maybe I just call it Life Is Easy for Banco Music. Boom. Ah, that's a, that's a good point. Yeah, maybe that's just what I call it. I think we have just gotten a name for it now."

Mr Eazi on working with J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"I think it, it came easily. The challenge there was actually you know, going from concept to actually doing it. 'Cause, I went to Sonarfest about 2018 and that's the first time I was properly introduced to music from Latin America. And I was listened to all these records from Argentina, Chile, Columbia. It was like a new thing I just found out.

"I was like, oh my God what is this? And, because I could understand the rhythm, I just felt like yo, wouldn't it be so cool if I would be the first person to make like Afro latino Music. And so, as fate would have it, I ended up linking up with J Balvin. And J Balvin was also, he was, he, he as, for the first time we were talking about it like, "Yo Bro. I want, I, I love your music.

"I love this African music. I wanna also introduce it to my audience." And I'm like "Hey, I also want to introduce your vibe to my audience." And he's like "Oh.”