Artist: Mr. Eazi

Album Title: Something Else EP

Genre: Afro-Pop, Pon Pon,

Date of Release: February 19, 2021

Producers: Killertunes, E Kelly,

Album Art:

Length: 5 songs, 12 minutes

Features: 1 - Xenia Manasseh

Tracklist: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This EP is a stop-gap before Mr. Eazi's third studio album, it is filled with heavy dance rhythms and African pop beauties. Well done, Eazi.

You can play the EP HERE.