Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards announce nominees [See Full Nominees List]

According to a detailed breakdown of the awards nominations in the 15 music only awards categories, Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with a total 8 nominations in 7 categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category. Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having 7 nominations. While Rema’s nominations are all unique categories, Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category. Other nominations include first time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with 5 each. Also with 5 nominations is former nominee Kizz Daniel.