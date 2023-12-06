ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nasty C shares his top 5 Nigerian rappers.

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers
M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

Recommended articles

South African rapper Nasty C is one of the most popular rappers on the continent whose music contributes to the commercial appeal of hip-hop, especially among the new generation.

In an interview with Glitch Africa, Nasty C revealed his top 5 Nigerian rappers. The list was topped by legendary Hip Hop star and multi-award winning rapper M.I Abaga whose career at the top has spanned over a decade.

Second on the list is Olamide Baddo whose domestication of rap popularized Hip Hop in Nigeria and made him one of Nigeria's most awarded, commercially successful, and influential artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasty C ranks Igbo-speaking rap star Phyno third. The award-winning rapper is one of the most popular rappers on the continent whose music contributed massively to the domination of the local rappers.

Minted hip hop star ODUMODUBLVCK and new school frontline star Blaqbonez are ranked by Nasty C at N0. 4 and NO. 5 respectively.

ODUMODUBLVCK is one of the hottest Nigerian artists of 2023 whose domestication of Hip Hop is inspiring a commercial resurgence for the genre in Nigeria. He recently released the deluxe version of his 2023 mixtape 'EZIOKWU' with Nasty C featured on one of the tracks.

Blaqbonez has also been at the forefront of advancing hip hop in Nigeria through his genre fusion music that packs contemporary elements and exciting marketing approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasty C has previously revealed that while growing up, he was influenced by several Nigerian stars like Wande Coal and Phyno.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

Fans react as actor Bolanle Ninalowo steps out with Damilola Adegbite

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

'Nigerians are not as smart as I thought' -BBNaija star Cee-C on false narratives

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

Portable says he now charges $10,000 for collaborations & endorsements

Portable says he now charges $10,000 for collaborations & endorsements

'That place is insane' - Cee-C on second experience in 'Big Brother' house

'That place is insane' - Cee-C on second experience in 'Big Brother' house

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo’ Abudu make Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo’ Abudu make Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Wizkid's 'Essence' certified gold in France

Wizkid's 'Essence' certified gold in France

Grammy winner Tems set to drop new single

Grammy winner Tems set to drop new single

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

Busta Rhymes commends Burna Boy once again [Daily post]

Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes

The Magnetic voice of Vybz 94.5FM: Melissa Nnamdi, a veteran sensation in Nigerian Broadcasting

The Magnetic voice of Vybz 94.5FM: Melissa Nnamdi, a veteran sensation in Nigerian Broadcasting

A look into Cynthia Morgan's contribution to Nigerian Dancehall

Cynthia Morgan: Afrobeats' enigmatic Dancehall Queen