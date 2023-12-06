M.I Abaga leads Nasty C's list of top 5 Nigerian rappers

South African rapper Nasty C is one of the most popular rappers on the continent whose music contributes to the commercial appeal of hip-hop, especially among the new generation.

In an interview with Glitch Africa, Nasty C revealed his top 5 Nigerian rappers. The list was topped by legendary Hip Hop star and multi-award winning rapper M.I Abaga whose career at the top has spanned over a decade.

Second on the list is Olamide Baddo whose domestication of rap popularized Hip Hop in Nigeria and made him one of Nigeria's most awarded, commercially successful, and influential artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasty C ranks Igbo-speaking rap star Phyno third. The award-winning rapper is one of the most popular rappers on the continent whose music contributed massively to the domination of the local rappers.

Minted hip hop star ODUMODUBLVCK and new school frontline star Blaqbonez are ranked by Nasty C at N0. 4 and NO. 5 respectively.

ODUMODUBLVCK is one of the hottest Nigerian artists of 2023 whose domestication of Hip Hop is inspiring a commercial resurgence for the genre in Nigeria. He recently released the deluxe version of his 2023 mixtape 'EZIOKWU' with Nasty C featured on one of the tracks.

Blaqbonez has also been at the forefront of advancing hip hop in Nigeria through his genre fusion music that packs contemporary elements and exciting marketing approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT