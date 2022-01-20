RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Judah, the Nigerian artist pushing the culture beyond

He has ignited a fire on the stage at shows in Chicago Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and Harlem and looks to expand internationally.

The newest addition in the Afrobeats scene, Nigerian musician Judah, has showcased remarkable singing and songwriting ability in his new song, ‘Can’t Let You Go’.

The sound of Afrobeats music instantly creates an optimistic ambiance channeling a buoyant vibe into the hearts of the listeners. 22-year-old Nigeria-born Afrobeats artist Judah is spreading his exuberant energy into the world through his thought-provoking lyrical ballads.

He has astonished the global Afrobeats enthusiasts with his newest record, ‘Can’t Let You Go’, featuring talented singer/rapper Visionz. His smoothg singing through the hook intermingled with a smooth flow and the vocal performance by Judah creates an oscillation of versatile acoustic flow.

Judah even takes a moment to show his versatility with language as he sings in both Portuguese in Spanish. He flaunts his Nigerian accent giving the track a distinct flavor and serves as a great 1-2 punch combo with the talented artist Visionz from G-Tight.

Coming from the land of Afrobeats, the Lagos, Nigeria-born singer-songwriter started his musical journey when he moved to the USA. He played clarinet in school and later learned saxophone in order to join the jazz band. He wrote a song in school and performed the rap verses in front of his class.

Can't Let You Go (Just De Flow)

The entire class was mesmerised by his creativity and vocal talent. Their incredible response encouraged him to pursue music full-time. He has ignited a fire on the stage at shows in Chicago Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and Harlem and looks to expand internationally.

The hard-working musician has flourished a lot since he started under the guidance of the renowned production house AMK Muzik. He has handpicked the best elements from Afrobeats music and blended some hip hop resonance and, ‘Can’t Let You Go’. Something about the rhythm of the drums mixed with the penetrative singing of both artists will have a great impact on the audience that will continuously resonate .

Check out "Can't let you go" on youtube and other streaming platforms.

https://unitedmasters.com/m/cantletyougo

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dr2dbTP-T8Q

Follow him on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram for more details.

https://instagram.com/judahthekid_

https://twitter.com/JudahLocke

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5xaSaunnUOwubRV5AaBeqf?si=AL0ecR_jTiu2VcSN6MtRxA

