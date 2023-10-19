ADVERTISEMENT
Mayorkun explores love & heartbreak in new EP 'Love.. For Free'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Mayorkun is back with a new project.

This compelling EP, comprising five tracks, explores the complexities of relationships, showcasing Mayorkun's vulnerability and confidence as he navigates the intricacies of love gone sour.

With 'Love.. For Free,' Mayorkun takes listeners on a poignant exploration of the highs and lows of love. Each track in this EP tells a unique story, capturing the essence of heartbreak and the subsequent journey towards healing and self-renewal.

The EP encapsulates the universal themes of love, pain, and resilience, offering listeners a deeply personal and relatable experience.

The release of 'Love.. For Free' follows the immense success of Mayorkun's recent track 'LowKey,' which provided a sneak peek into the soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics that define the EP. Through this latest project, Mayorkun showcases his musical prowess, proving once again why he is considered one of the industry's most promising talents.

Mayorkun's 'Love.. For Free,' is not just a collection of songs; it's an emotional rollercoaster that resonates with listeners on a profound level. From the melancholic tones of heartbreak to the liberating spirit of embracing new beginnings, Mayorkun's music captures the essence of the human experience.

Speaking about the EP, Mayorkun said, "'Love.. For Free' is my reflective journey through heartbreak and healing. Each track represents a different phase of my emotions, and I hope that everyone who listens to it, is motivated to go through and come out of whatever situation. Above all, I hope they’re able to learn a lesson from these experiences and be willing to love again."

'Love.. For Free,' is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
