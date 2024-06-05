Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

His latest project 'Afro Station' showcases the dominant sensibilities of Afrobeats sonics amidst the genre's global exportation. By maintaining the common denominator of familiar Afrobeats drum arrangement, Mayolee crafts a lofi project with production that borrow from multiple global genres shaping Afrobeats' contemporary appeal.

Like a gentle lover, the whispering vocals on the Afropop opener 'They'II Never Know' welcome listeners into the velvety experience of lush sounds driven by a cooly mid-tempo arrangement of drums, strings, and chords.

The soothing whispering vocal experience continues steadily into 'Vacancy' where Mayolee smoothly deploys the dancehall and hip hip mesh that shapes Nigerian Konto music. Simple vocal sampling plays over the boom-bap beat of 'Looking Good' which speaks to the universal appeal of rap music and its heavy influence on lofi music.

Mayolee cheekily uses chords to mirror Afrobeats flows over the percussions of 'Have Some Fun' which carries the vibrant spirit of Afropop.

He heavily deploys African percussions on 'Call Me' and 'Better Off' as he rolls out the drums in folk fashion in an exhibition of the sonic depths and industry of Afrobeats pop music.

On 'Afro Station', Mayolee creates a chilly sonic frequency listeners can tune into and connect with music that carries the rich spirit of Afrobeats while retaining contemporary globally relatable lofi elements.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2