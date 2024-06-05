ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mayolee is one of the artists popularising Afro-Lofi in Nigerian music.

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'
Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Recommended articles

His latest project 'Afro Station' showcases the dominant sensibilities of Afrobeats sonics amidst the genre's global exportation. By maintaining the common denominator of familiar Afrobeats drum arrangement, Mayolee crafts a lofi project with production that borrow from multiple global genres shaping Afrobeats' contemporary appeal.

Like a gentle lover, the whispering vocals on the Afropop opener 'They'II Never Know' welcome listeners into the velvety experience of lush sounds driven by a cooly mid-tempo arrangement of drums, strings, and chords.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soothing whispering vocal experience continues steadily into 'Vacancy' where Mayolee smoothly deploys the dancehall and hip hip mesh that shapes Nigerian Konto music. Simple vocal sampling plays over the boom-bap beat of 'Looking Good' which speaks to the universal appeal of rap music and its heavy influence on lofi music.

Mayolee cheekily uses chords to mirror Afrobeats flows over the percussions of 'Have Some Fun' which carries the vibrant spirit of Afropop.

He heavily deploys African percussions on 'Call Me' and 'Better Off' as he rolls out the drums in folk fashion in an exhibition of the sonic depths and industry of Afrobeats pop music.

On 'Afro Station', Mayolee creates a chilly sonic frequency listeners can tune into and connect with music that carries the rich spirit of Afrobeats while retaining contemporary globally relatable lofi elements.

Ratings: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Execution: 1.5/2

TOTAL - 7.9

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Where are the Nigerian heroes? – Bolanle Austen-Peters on making 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Where are the Nigerian heroes? – Bolanle Austen-Peters on making 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Up NEPA! Documentary delves into Nigeria's 50-year struggle with electricity supply

Up NEPA! Documentary delves into Nigeria's 50-year struggle with electricity supply

Portable takes shots at Vector after mistaking the rapper's lyrics for a diss

Portable takes shots at Vector after mistaking the rapper's lyrics for a diss

Ex-employee sues Kanye West, alleging assault, masturbation and other offences

Ex-employee sues Kanye West, alleging assault, masturbation and other offences

Kaey takes listeners on an emotional journey with her EP '333'

Kaey takes listeners on an emotional journey with her EP '333'

American music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sexual battery by Channii Monroe

American music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sexual battery by Channii Monroe

'People would see something to eat' – Seun Kuti blasts Sanwo-Olu for not planting trees

'People would see something to eat' – Seun Kuti blasts Sanwo-Olu for not planting trees

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel drops new single 'Double' [Apple Music]

Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

Diteh debuts with Mindless Attraction EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Diteh debuts 'Mindless Attraction' EP, wows fans with exhilarating performance

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]