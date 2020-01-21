I am kind of rusty, but while on leave, I got a mail earlier this morning about an EP. I thought it was just another one of those Nigerian artists. But like I usually do, I pressed play.

"Lordy Lord," I thought. "Who is this kid? Is this Drake or Euro?" I ruminated. I checked the name again. His name was Martyn Chika. Per the press release I got - which I read again, I gathered that Martyn is a 25-year-old Lagos-bred rapper.

Usually, I don't care a nickel about self-adulation from would-be confident upcoming artists who aim to warm their way to your attention with scattered doses of braggadocio. However, this kid named himself, 'Lyrical Lion' and he's totally right.

At first listen, you realize he was schooled on the Young Money era of Hip-Hop characterized by modern 'easy lighter, easy paper' firecracker words. His bars are crafted with the technique of Drake and the flow of Euro. He might not have intended it, but that's the result.

Martyn Chika. (Young Creatives)

Then, he has the methodical carriage of Rick Ross and a bit of Lupe Fiasco - minus the intellectual symbolisms. Guys, this EP gladdens me. This review comes out of sheer necessity to get this guy heard.

Payper Planes, the 6-track EP opens up to 'Show Me Something.' Its beat merges ice cream sharp guitar chords on a melodious loop with piano, bass riffs and melodious legatos. From the off, the Drake-esque technique takes centre stage.

"This is God's grace, so much for the scheming..." he opens up and goes on like a hungry bear who found his Hugh Glass. On the impressive beat that has no percussion, he eulogizes his dreams and fears with healthy doses of quotable braggadicio in glorious subtlety.

The track is followed by the emotional rollercoaster of 'Konnichiwa.' In what also reeks of the vindictive chronicle peculiar to an act who has worked hard in the underground, he delivers a giant shrug to his doubters.

Lordy Lord, this production is sample-heavy and built on scattered, but sequential drums. Again, we have no hooks and the bars about surrogate moms and all that blow minds.

'No Nights Off' is more Pop-tinged R&B from the staple of a 90's Diddy or 2019 Chris Brown. Coincidentally, he shouts Diddy out. Topically, it flatters to deceive, but it's actually bland. On the bright side, it's a catchy song that evokes vibes.

'What I Like' is a trap sound on warped dreamy strings and selected organ chords. The beat is good and the hook is good. But again, the rap is topically bland. Martyn focuses excessive energy on haters and a success that he doesn't have yet.

The song isn't authentic. Like clockwork, we are back to the no-hook barring. 'From Lagos With Love' is more authentic that the past two tracks. He talks about moving in Lagos traffic trying to reach a destination, but is instead stuck sipping champagne.

He then uses that as a symbolism for his own journey. He is honest as he discusses his deficiencies that he's satisfied with. He also takes a shot as the laziness of Nigerian millennials. These metaphors are so Drake - a cross between corny and incredibly and thoughtfully brilliant.

"Everyone who should be paying tribute is Mockingjay..." is one of those bars - brilliant Hunger Games tribute that can be corny.

'Can't Get No Sleep' is an emotional song that runs on the strength of some ridiculous bars. "You used to be the man, but this isn't a Caitlyn Jenner show..." is equally parts witty and impressive. It makes more sense when you realize that he referenced Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier in that song.

On the whole, the song feels like a window into Martyn's dreams of the big life as a huge rapper on tour and with the attention of beautiful women. Amazing music.

Final thoughts

Martyn will not outrun the similarities to Drake due to his vocal texture, his technique and his flow. It seems he has really studied Drake and Young Money. In a way, his wordplay is also very reminiscent of Lil Wayne.

That said, who he sounds like is actually former Young Money rapper, Euro on his 2014 EP, July - albeit with better production. Those similarities will haunt Martyn until he finds his path, but this conversation will also be about his incredible talent and this enjoyable EP.

Anybody can set out to mirror talented rappers, but it takes incredible talent to pull it off. Martyn is one of the most talented Nigerian rappers I've ever heard. His flows schemes and methodical poetry are ridiculous.

Then, his technique and ability to own a beat is incredible. However, he is too caught in selling us a dream than telling his actual truth. Rapping about big money and the good life are good, but the greatest rap songs come from honesty.

Martyn needs to tell more of his stories with this level of talent. We got some of that on 'From Lagos With Love' and to a lesser extent, 'Can't Get No Sleep,' but it wasn't enough to mark honesty for a project.

When we examine it, we must admit that only Martyn can find his own path. What we can do is comment - it's left to him to find his path. If he can fix two things; reduce the Drake influence and speak more honestly, he could be a gold mine.

Word on the street is that Paper Planes EP is the first leg in a run of three EPs consisting of 21 songs. Shout-out to his producer, Evan Beatz.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.5/2

Content and Themes: 1.0/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total:

7.4 - Victory