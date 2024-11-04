Mani Lapussh unveils seductive new single, 'Only You'

Fast-rising all round entertainer, Mani Lapussh, kicks off his music year with a bang, releasing his first single of the year, "Only You" under new management, Fusion Records.

"Only You" is a mid-tempo Afrobeats track that showcases Mani Lapussh's signature blend of catchy hooks, sultry lyrics, and addictive melodies. Produced by Orakle, this sensual jam is set to reveal the slut in many men.

The song's captivating rhythm and Mani Lapussh's smooth vocals weave a narrative of irresistible attraction, making "Only You" a must-listen for music enthusiasts.

"This song is special to me," Mani Lapussh shares. "It's about that one person who makes you lose control, and I'm excited for my fans to experience that feeling."

"Only You" marks Mani Lapussh’s first release under Fusion Records, signalling a new chapter in his career.

"Mani Lapussh is an exceptional talent, and we're thrilled to support his artistic vision," says Nonso Nkeonye, label executive at Fusion Records. Stream "Only You" now on: https://onerpm.link/manilapussh-onlyyou

Connect with Mani Lapussh:

X: @Mani_lapussh

Instagram: @Mani_lapussh

TikTok: @Mani_lapussh

Bookings and Inquiries:

Management: david.adeyemi@fusionrecordsng.org

