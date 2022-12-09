As the year comes to an end, he has put out sizzling visuals to his single 'Ominirascal' off his debut project 'Retroverse EP' to further entice his fans and remind the audience of how much of an amazing artist he is.
Major AJ shows off artistic energy & versatility in new 'Ominirascal' performance video
Chocolate city’s budding artist Major AJ is currently taking the industry by a storm since his unveiling in the industry. He's championing a new path for young Nigerian musicians to be creative with their music.
Recommended articles
Major AJ has taken into account that high energy, aesthetically pleasing sets will do massive justice to the mood of his fans this December and he’s ensured to deliver the best in this video.
The 'Ominirascal' video is a high energy visual that depicts Major AJ in Fela Shrine, displaying his versatility effortlessly and giving off a sizzling live performance.
MAJOR AJ is successfully charting his way to the top with a sound and style that is distinctly his but we also want you to be the judge of that.
WATCH 'OMINIRASCAL' LIVE PERFORMANCE BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng