Artist: Loose Kaynon
Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'
The recently married executive talks about love, growth, wealth, aspirations and brotherhood with high reflection on his latest EP.
EP Title: Survivor's Remorse
Genre: Hip-Hop, Afro-pop, R&B, Ratchet
Date of release: October 22, 2021
Producers: BeatsByJayy
Singles: 1 - Ko Ina featuring Laz
Featured artists: 2 - Laz, MI Abaga, iLLBliss, AQ
Label: Cordless/Africori
Tracklist:
Album Art:
Details/Takeaway: Three years after he released a potential classic with business partner and friend, AQ in Crown, he returns with a solo EP. It title is linked to Kaynon's experiences over the past five years of his life as an artist and executive. The recently married executive talks about love, growth, wealth, aspirations and brotherhood with high reflection on his latest EP.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng