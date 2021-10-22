RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

The recently married executive talks about love, growth, wealth, aspirations and brotherhood with high reflection on his latest EP.

Artist: Loose Kaynon

EP Title: Survivor's Remorse

Genre: Hip-Hop, Afro-pop, R&B, Ratchet

Date of release: October 22, 2021

Producers: BeatsByJayy

Singles: 1 - Ko Ina featuring Laz

Featured artists: 2 - Laz, MI Abaga, iLLBliss, AQ

Label: Cordless/Africori

Tracklist:

Album Art:

Details/Takeaway: Three years after he released a potential classic with business partner and friend, AQ in Crown, he returns with a solo EP. It title is linked to Kaynon's experiences over the past five years of his life as an artist and executive. The recently married executive talks about love, growth, wealth, aspirations and brotherhood with high reflection on his latest EP.

STREAM HERE

