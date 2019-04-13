They are Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi who will be performing alongside some of the biggest music stars.

Over the past year, both acts have built an incredible reputation across the continent and have been featured on YouTube artist spotlight; Burna Boy being the most recent after a stellar 2018 which lead his smash hit, ‘Ye’ to top multiple year-end song lists across the world.

On his part, Eazi got his own spotlight last year, shortly after the success his project, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2: Lagos To London.

Eazi will perform on Saturday, April 14, 2019 at 10 pm while Burna will perform on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7:15pm. If you are not in California, you have no reason to worry. All you have to do is visit Coachella’s YouTube Channel and click, ‘COACHELLA 2019.’

In the alternative, you can also watch via any of the links below;

Some of the acts billed to perform there are; Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, the 1975, Diplo, Weezer, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti and 66 others.

The second leg of Coachella holds between April 19, 2019 and April 21, 2019 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

You can watch the Coachella Curated promo content for Mr. Eazi here;

Burna Boy recently appeared on Shade 45 'Sway In The Morning'with Sway Calloway and hopped on the 'Five Fingers of Death' freestyle. You can watch the freestyle below;