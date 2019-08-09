Artist: ClassiQ
Song Title: Gargajiya
Genre: Hip-Hop
Date of release: August 9, 2019
Album: New North EP
Producer: TBA
Label: Chocolate City/Warner City
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The video is a colourful tribute to the diversity of the many cultures within Northern Nigeria. It an important requirement for ClassiQ who proudly wears his cultural identity and values on his sleeve.
Speaking on the release of the video, the artist said, "The video to me is a celebration of the North as a whole. It was important for me to combat a lot of the negative images about the north with a different perspective showing that there’s more than one side to most stories. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it."
You can watch the video below;