Artist: ClassiQ

Song Title: Gargajiya

Genre: Hip-Hop

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: New North EP

Producer: TBA

Label: Chocolate City/Warner City

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The video is a colourful tribute to the diversity of the many cultures within Northern Nigeria. It an important requirement for ClassiQ who proudly wears his cultural identity and values on his sleeve.

Speaking on the release of the video, the artist said, "The video to me is a celebration of the North as a whole. It was important for me to combat a lot of the negative images about the north with a different perspective showing that there’s more than one side to most stories. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it."

You can watch the video below;